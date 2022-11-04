Film producer Boney Kapoor said that he left his examination once because of not getting the kind of curd he wanted.

He narrated: “I’m used to eating curd and at my place, the curd is set separately for me in a bowl and it shouldn’t have any crack in it. It needs to be clear and with no water around.”

“One day, my mom wasn’t at home and before leaving she told the house help to give me curd as a shagun before leaving for the exams.”

“When he got the curd bowl there was water floating over it and there was a crack too. Seeing that I flung the bowl and said that I’ll not go for the exam because there was a crack in the curd,” he added.

The ‘Mr India’ producer came on the comedy-based reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film ‘Mili’ with the lead actress of the film and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

