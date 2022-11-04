ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Boney Kapoor missed his exams for curd

NewsWire
0
0

Film producer Boney Kapoor said that he left his examination once because of not getting the kind of curd he wanted.

He narrated: “I’m used to eating curd and at my place, the curd is set separately for me in a bowl and it shouldn’t have any crack in it. It needs to be clear and with no water around.”

“One day, my mom wasn’t at home and before leaving she told the house help to give me curd as a shagun before leaving for the exams.”

“When he got the curd bowl there was water floating over it and there was a crack too. Seeing that I flung the bowl and said that I’ll not go for the exam because there was a crack in the curd,” he added.

The ‘Mr India’ producer came on the comedy-based reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film ‘Mili’ with the lead actress of the film and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221104-174601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ali, Richa share first image from their Delhi wedding celebrations

    Popular chef, caterer and film producer Noushad passes away

    Beyond the Borders, diplomatic circles mourn for ‘Nightingale of India’

    Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair