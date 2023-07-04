The contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on final day of second Ashes Test at Lord’s has undeniably heightened the tensions between England and Australia, intensifying the already fiercely competitive atmosphere of the Ashes 2023 series.

Both the captains have already shared their opposing views on Bairstow’s dismissal. Stokes was sceptical about the whole incident and clarified that he wouldn’t have wanted to “win a game in that manner”.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, on the other hand, offered an entirely contrasting view to his England counterpart, saying “It was totally fair play. That’s how the rule is.”

England coach Brendon McCullum was left frustrated by the incident and declared post-match that “he can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” with the Australia players. Australia coach Andrew McDonald hit back, calling the comments ‘disappointing’.

The controversial dismissal also received significant criticism from the British media, which described it as ‘pathetic’ and accused Cummins of disregarding ‘decorum’ and ‘codes of honor and decorum’.

As the English media wages war on Australia following Bairstow’s stumping controversy, the Australian media hit back with ‘crybabies’ tag for Ben Stokes and his team on Tuesday morning.

An Australian publication put out a picture of Stokes with a pacifier in mouth and crawling along the ground in a nappy. Accompanying that headline are the words: “Poms take whingeing to new level with ‘cheating’ drivel”.

Reacting to the post, Stokes wrote: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”.

Even, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also joined the war of words, using his official Twitter account to say Australia remains “right behind” the national cricket teams.

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious,” Albanese tweeted.

