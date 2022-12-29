ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When everything went wrong in Jasbir Jassi’s first ever English interview in US

Popular singer Jasbir Jassi recounted the first interview he gave in English during an international tour and how he misunderstood the questions and gave utterly wrong answers.

He said: “During my initial days when we went for one of our first show tours in California it was for the first Lady, Hillary Clinton. We had to do a fundraising show for her. There was a journo over there who approached me for an interview and I told him clearly that I am not at all good in English. However, he insisted and asked me to do a rehearsal before starting the interview so that it would be easy for me but when they came and started briefing me I was like it is too easy, and can do it easily without any problem.”

The ‘Dil Le Gayee Kudi’ singer goes on to share how he translated his popular Punjabi track into English for them.

“While having a conversation with them, I was making sure that my Punjabi accent doesn’t come in while I am talking in English. He asked me a question in English and I translated ‘Dil Le Gayi Kudi’ lyrics into English. By now he somehow had an idea about my relationship with the language.”

Jasbir went on about how he misunderstood the questions asked by the journo and he shared: “He further asked me, ‘we know you are going to perform at the First Lady’s birthday. I was so confused about what he was asking and who is this first lady that I responded to him saying my birth date is February 7 and I was born in Punjab. Till then I exhausted all my English and he understood the same as well.”

Jasbir Jassi is coming as part of the New Year special episode on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest along with Richa Sharma and comedians like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, and Kusha Kapila.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

