When Garner tried tongue twisters with numbed mouth

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Jennifer Garner has no problem laughing at herself as she shared a hilarious video of her trying to say out some tongue twisters after getting her mouth numbed during a dental procedure.

In the video she shared on Instagram on Thursday, Garner tries her best to spit out several tongue twisters but she can barely move her mouth because it was numbed during her recent visit to the dentist, reports people.com.

The “13 Going on 30” actress couldn’t help but burst into laughter midway saying out a tongue twister and at one point held her hand up to her mouth before continuing.

Once she finished her monologue, Garner said “Thank you” to the camera.

“It’s just a small procedure, he said. Not even a cavity, he said… #numbnumb #sonumb #numbitynumb,” she captioned the short clip.

This isn’t the first time Garner has gotten silly on Instagram.

Back in June, the star poked fun at herself for the never-ending stream of random items in her purse.

Garner had shared a video on Instagram in which she documented her search for her glasses, but instead came across several odd items in her bag, including three pairs of sunglasses, a fake credit card, playing cards and even a mini beaker.

–IANS

dc/mag/