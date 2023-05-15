Actor Deepak Dobriyal may be a stellar performer but he was dropped from a role in the recently released streaming series ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ which tells the story of a drug empire run by women with a powerful matriarch at the helm of affairs.

In the series, Deepak plays the role of Monk, deadly opponent to Dimple Kapadia’s character of a drug lord. However, Deepak was considered for some other role by director Homi Adajania, who later decided to cast him as the anti-hero nemesis to the protagonist.

Elaborating on the same, Homi said: “I had actually initially cast Deepak Dobriyal as Proshun – the policeman. He was extremely excited about it, we had just finished ‘Angrezi Medium’ and we were looking forward to collaborating again. I remember him leaving the office and sending me messages asking more questions about Proshun’s character and at that point I had been thinking about it myself.”

He further mentioned: “This policeman was supposed to be quirky, with a certain fearlessness. I found it to be fun with Deepak, he was definitely more quirky than anything else. About a week down, I realised that I’m again, giving Deepak Dobriyal, a quirky character, which is just historically he’s always been playing them. Considering his range and what he’s capable of, I thought, why not make him the nemesis of Savitri, or let him play the anti-hero or the villain?”

Revealing how Deepak Dobriyal got the part of Monk, Homi Adajania added that he had not really seen Deepak play a character like the Monk. So he called him up and told him that he is not doing the cop’s role anymore.

“In utter shock, he asked me if he was fired from the series. That’s when I told him that I want him to play the anti-hero role. I spoke to him about the character and how it’s a pivotal role. For me to find a guy who could play something he’s not played before, was quite exciting. You know, we typecast actors as soon as they have worked in a certain role; we keep making them repeat those kinds of characters, and I felt that was what was happening to Deepak Dobriyala,” he said.

“Surprisingly, after we cast him as Monk, I think the footage had done some rounds earlier on, and people got to hear about it. And immediately he got two or three villain roles back to back. So sadly, now he’s been typecast as a villain! All the trials and tribulations of being Deepak Dobriyal!” the director concluded.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230515-132804