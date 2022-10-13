INDIA

‘When I was Health Minister, doctors were penalised for negligence’: Tej Pratap

Amid the deteriorating health system in Bihar, state Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said that when he was the former state Health Minister, the doctors were penalised heavily for any negligence.

Tej Pratap’s statement comes at a time when his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav is the current Bihar Health Minister.

Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha criticised Tejashwi due to rise in dengue cases in the state.

The Bihar Environment Minister also added that the doctors were wary every day when he was the state Health Minister.

“When I was Health Minister of Bihar, I penalised doctors for negligence. But now, I was given the charge of the Forest Ministry. (‘Jab Main Bihar Ka Health Minister Tha, doctoro Ka Bukhar Chuda Deta Tha. Par Ab To Mujhe Jungle Ka Raja Bana Diya Gaya Hai’),” Tej Pratap said in Jehanabad on Wednesday evening.

“With new responsibility, I am working hard for the enrichment of forests in Bihar. Plantation of saplings are my job. I want to do plantation on the side of all roads to make environment- friendly atmosphere in the state,” he added.

The statement of Tej Pratap is an eye opener for Tejashwi which indicates that ‘all is not well’ within the state Health Department.

“Nowadays, the youth are often committing suicide in the state. They hang themselves with ceiling fans and jump in the rivers. While doing that they cannot become ‘Hanuman’. I want to tell them that fight with the situation, don’t get defeated. Fight for your life and win the battle. Don’t quit,” he said.

