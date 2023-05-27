ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Kajol shot a song for ‘Fanaa’ in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kajol, whose film ‘Fanaa’ recently completed 17 years, recalled her experience of shooting the film in blistering cold.

The actress shared that she and Aamir Khan shot for a song in minus 27 degrees Celsius in Poland, and she wore just a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star bought himself a ‘nice thick’ jacket!

Taking to her Twitter, Kajol shared a long note as she wrote: “One of my oh so many ‘comebacks’ but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories, let me give you some more.”

She went on: “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside, #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot. So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!!”

She went on to share a food for thought and appreciated all actresses who have to undergo such things just to look good on screen.

She wrote: “And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good.”

20230527-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Third single from Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ released

    Asmita Sharma to play greedy, manipulative woman in ‘Meet’

    Billie Eilish stops another gig to check on safety of her...

    A film with just puppies and a rooster, ‘Valatti’ all set...