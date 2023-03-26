ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

NewsWire
0
0

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma recalled his childhood memory when his late father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, who was a head constable in Punjab Police had beaten him so badly that his entire locality saw him being punished by his dad.

In a recent promo of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the host shared a memory with the veteran actor and celebrity guest Raj Babbar in which he talked about his childhood days.

He shared: “I was about 15 years old when my father came home with his friend in a police jeep and kept keys on the table and went inside his room. Out of curiosity, I took the keys and started the car, but didn’t know how it began to reverse and hit the vegetable cart standing behind.”

“All the bottle gourds on it flew in the air. We all generally see in movies that when kids fall down their parents ask about their well-being. However, with me, until I could keep them back, my dad came out and started hitting me,” added Kapil.

His story left everyone in splits on the show.

20230326-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Riddance, Mr Minister (Column: B-Town)

    Farzan Faaiz: ‘Dil Hai Khilaf’ is an emotional song of boy’s...

    Shreya Dhanwanthary calls ‘maverick’ R. Balki’s ‘Chup’ an ode to art

    I performed stunts on a horse without a body double for...