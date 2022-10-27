ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Katrina had to ditch her diet plans

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared how her mother-in-law often forced her to have parathas but she has to deny being on a diet.

On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, when the host asked Katrina if her diet has changes after marriage especially being part of a Punjabi family. The ‘Namastey London’ actress told him that she was often asked to have heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

She said: “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

Katrina is coming along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan to promote her film “Phone Bhoot” and she told about her shooting experience and revealed some interesting anecdotes. She also talked about her life post her marriage.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221027-185002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘MasterChef Australia’ finalist Pete Campbell plans pop-up with Shweta Salve

    Taapsee Pannu posts ‘Haseen Dillruba’ teaser

    Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘OM: The Battle Within’ renamed to ‘Rashtra Kavach...

    Covid fears resurface ahead of ‘RRR’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ release