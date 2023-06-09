ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who is remembered for her character Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala from ‘F.I.R.’, has revealed that people have several times mistaken her for a real police officer.

Kavita will be seen on the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote her upcoming film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’. She will be joined by her co-stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla and director Smeep Kang.

The show’s host Kapil Sharma asked Kavita Kaushik if anyone has ever mistaken her for a real police inspector, given her outstanding performance in ‘F.I.R’.

Kavita replied: “I have encountered this several times. Back in my father’s village in Rajasthan, whenever we visited, people genuinely used to believe that I was a police officer, and they used to come to me with complaints about their children.”

Following this, Kapil pulled Kavita’s leg saying that due to this belief, individuals who weren’t wearing helmets willingly handed her Rs. 1,000.

Speaking about working with the team and cast of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, Kavita said: “I have been working in the industry for over 20 years, and the experience I had working with Gippy Grewal’s production and their team has been the best so far. We were treated exceptionally well in London, almost like kings and queens; this production is truly outstanding.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

