Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are known to be best of friends. But, their friendship started with a reality show, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ helmer recently revealed. The two used to have potluck parties everyday back then during the lunchtime of shoots.

Talking about their friendship and fun times, KJo said: “Malla and I have had the best times when we have hosted a reality show. I think that’s when we truly connected and bonded to become really close friends.”

The Dharma Production head honcho will soon be seen on the streaming show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. He further mentioned that he has seen her go through many “ups and downs emotionally.”

He shared: “I remember watching her joyous when she wasn’t. Our teams became so close, we used to hang out everyday at lunch and made it like a potluck party everyday. I miss doing shows with Malaika because I know when we do very soon, which I know will happen, we will have the same energy all over again.”

‘Moving In With Malaika’, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday every week.

