ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When KJo, Malaika hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are known to be best of friends. But, their friendship started with a reality show, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ helmer recently revealed. The two used to have potluck parties everyday back then during the lunchtime of shoots.

Talking about their friendship and fun times, KJo said: “Malla and I have had the best times when we have hosted a reality show. I think that’s when we truly connected and bonded to become really close friends.”

The Dharma Production head honcho will soon be seen on the streaming show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. He further mentioned that he has seen her go through many “ups and downs emotionally.”

He shared: “I remember watching her joyous when she wasn’t. Our teams became so close, we used to hang out everyday at lunch and made it like a potluck party everyday. I miss doing shows with Malaika because I know when we do very soon, which I know will happen, we will have the same energy all over again.”

‘Moving In With Malaika’, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday every week.

20221213-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings to 6th-highest grossing movie in history

    ‘Ratha Saatchi’ is a film based on eminent writer Jeyamohan’s ‘Kaithigal’

    Sunny Leone unleashes ‘Monday distraction’ from the pool

    Mahika Sharma hosts Bihu ‘Jalpan’