ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

When Kristin Chenoweth was ‘practically killed’ in a set accident

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kristin Chenoweth has opened up about “long-standing injuries” that she received on the production of ‘The Good Wife’ in 2012.

Chenoweth’s comments came during an interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Monday. The actor joined the programmr to promote her new book, ‘I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thought,’ in which she details the ‘The Good Wife’ incident and its immediate aftermath, reports Variety.

Speaking with Cohen, Chenoweth detailed her mindset in the following months, voicing regrets that she took no legal action against the network.

“I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. Don’t ever let fear rule your life,” Chenoweth said. “I have long-standing injuries from that. I wish I had listened to my dad. He said, ‘You’re going to want to do this.’ We’re not the ‘suing family,’ but when you’re practically killed.”

Chenoweth went on to detail the 2012 incident, which occurred while she was acting in a recurring role of Season 4 of the series. The actor stated that she was hospitalised after receiving a “seven-inch skull fracture, a hairline fracture, cracked teeth and ribs” after falling lighting equipment struck her.

“I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ I heard, ‘Action.’ And I woke up at Bellevue (Hospital),” Chenoweth recalled.

Chenoweth had previously opened up about the health impact of the incident in the fall of 2012, calling herself “issue-ridden” in an interview on ‘Live! With Kelly and Michael’.

20230118-105202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Florence Pugh, David Harbour among others join Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

    Shania Twain feels good posing nude to flaunt her ‘menopausal body’

    Diddy spotted kissing Instagram model during Malibu date

    Batman to get Mexican animated feature-length streaming film ‘Batman Azteca’