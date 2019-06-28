When Kriti Sanon made Diljit Dosanjh blush

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Diljit Dosanjh might be seen dancing around Kriti Sanon in the song “Main deewana tera” in “Arjun Patiala”, but there was a time when the actress made the actor-singer blush by complimenting him on his good looks.

It happened when Diljit interviewed Kriti along with the “Dilwale” team — Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, for a Punjabi channel.

Kriti shared the throwback video on her Instagram handle.

She wrote: “Hahahahahaha! Then and now! That’s when I met you first Diljit Dosanjh … who knew that you’d be singing ‘Main deewana tera’ for me.”

In the video, Kriti told Diljit that he is quite good looking.

“I will say you are very good looking. After Tiger (Tiger Shroff) and Varun, now I am coming to you… You have very innocent eyes,” she said.

With the mention of Tiger and Varun, she was referring to the films she did with them. She worked with Tiger in “Heropanti” and Varun in “Dilwale”.

After hearing the compliment, the “Udta Punjab” actor blushed.

In fact, Shah Rukh also joked about it.

“Ab Kriti ko tum pasand ho…Hamari dulhania ko yeh le jaega,” SRK said, while looking at Rohit.

Now, Kriti will soon be seen with Diljit in “Arjun Patiala”, which also stars Varun Sharma.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Rohit Jugraj.

It is a comedy film set in Patiala. The quirky film showcases the story of a police officer (Diljit) who is known for his quirky, original and unusual ways to solve crime and how his life changes when he meets a news reporter (Kriti). The film is slated to release on July 26.

–IANS

