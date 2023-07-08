INDIA

When Leonardo Di Caprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

NewsWire
0
0

It’s hard to imagine anyone else other than Leonardo Di Caprio in the role of Jack in James Cameron’s epic movie ‘Titanic’, one of the most successful movies of all times.

However, the then 23-year-old was nearly sacked from the job after he refused to read from the script during the audition process and later refusing to do a screen test with his future co-star Kate Winslet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Director James recalled the moment, saying he was initially “charmed” by Leo during the first meeting and a few days later arranged for him to do a screen test with Kate, who he had already cast in the role of Rose Dewitt-Bukater.

However, he was soon met by arrogance from the young actor, which nearly forced him to look elsewhere for the role of Jack.

“He didn’t know he was going to take the test. He came in, he thought it was another meeting to meet Kate,” James said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“And I said, Okay, we’ll just go in the next room, we’ll run some lines, and I’ll video it,” the director said.

And Leonardo said: “You mean I’m reading?” and James said “Yeah.” Leo replied, “I don’t read.”

Speaking to GQ, James said he simply just shook his hand and thanked him for coming by. A shocked Leo allegedly replied: “You mean if I don’t read, I don’t get the part, just like that?”

James said he explained to him where he was coming from, stating that Titanic was a “giant movie” and would take up a great deal of his future years.

In comparison, Leo would be “gone doing five other things”, adding that he told him “I’m not going to f*** it up by making a wrong decision in casting.”

Leo then reluctantly agreed with James, recalling that he was “so negative” right until he said “action” and then when he “turned into Jack.”

2023070835987

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi riots accused on bail caught red-handed after burglary

    Ramcharitmanas row: RJD, JD(U) indulge in Twitter war

    Trained in the US for four months ahead of CWG, says...

    Unnao rape victim road accident: Sengar, five others discharged