When Mammootty took a DSLR selfie

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (IANS) Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has once given his photographic creativity an expression, using a DSLR camera to take a selfie.

In the picture Mammootty shared on Instagram, he holding a DSLR camera, getting ready to take a selfie with Nick Ut, an American-Vietnamese photographer.

“DSLR selfie with the world renowned Nick Ut!” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 95.1K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Mammootty has three films in his kitty right now — “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham”, “Drishyam 2” and “Ram”.

The actor was last seen in the action thriller “Shylock”, which released in January this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc