CPI(M) which has been vociferously opposing the “gaging” of press freedom by the Narendra Modi government ironically finds itself in the same path today.

With the scheduled appearance of one of the most popular Malayalam TV anchors Vinu V.John before the police on Thursday, the issue of “stifling” of media once again takes a centrestage.

John told IANS that he will appear as asked by the Police.

The incident took place on March 28, 2022 when John was anchoring the news bulletin at Asianet News- the most popular Malayalam news channel.

A case was filed against him on April 28 and an FIR registered under various sections of the IPC.

His ‘crime’ according to the complainant- Elamaram Kareem, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and one of the top most trade union leader in the state is John expressed his ire as Kerala witnessed a total bandh (shut down) and workers taking part in the protests literally took over the streets of the state with citizens running for shelter.

Presenting his part of the story, John said that he was peeved when a patient who was being moved in an auto-rickshaw drew the ire of the protesters in north Kerala.

In the news hour debate, he made a statement that if anyone did such a thing to Elamaram Kareem, what would have happened.

The cyber wing of the CPI(M) soon latched on to it and it turned out to be a free for all with John coming under attack.

Kareem said he will register a complaint with the police chief and also before the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Soon after this incident in March, the local CITU unit pasted posters at the house of John.

The posters were in the name of the CITU Peroorkada Area Committee which gave a call for protests against John and to isolate him.

A few days later, trade union workers of various political parties except the BJP marched to the Malayalam TV news channel Asianet to register their protest against the comment made by John.

The Kerala unit of the CPI(M)’s attempt to “gag” the media here comes at a time when the CPI(M) condemned the attack on the Freedom of Press by the Centre against BBC and its general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s tweet on it reads, “We condemn searches conducted by the Income Tax department at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. This is a blatant attempt to intimidate and harass the television channel for having telecast the documentary, ‘The Modi Question’. This standard tactic of the Modi govt won’t wash,”.

