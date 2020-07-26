When Modi pitched India to go local on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have begun by talking about India’s victory in the Kargil War and stressed the importance for Indians to take a pledge to gain independence from the current coronavirus pandemic, he very carefully yet strongly made a vocal for local pitch in view of the ensuing festivities.

“Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people as well as organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to ‘Vocal for Local’ and that is right,” said Modi on Sunday during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address.

In fact, Modi used the phrase “vocal for local” and championed the cause of a self-reliant India, in the aftermath of the complete lockdown to restart and re energise the nation’s economy, in a post-COVID scenario. He had announced a massive economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore (equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP) with the aim of making the country “Aatmanirbhar”.

On Sunday, he said, “The joy of celebrating festivals increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood and it makes it a joyous festival for them, as well.”

He cited examples of Madhubani masks from Bihar that took social media by storm as well as bottles made with bamboo, in northeast India, to make a strong pitch for everything indigenous, keeping in mind the brisk business done during the ensuing festivities.

Even in his concluding remarks, Modi urged Indians to take a pledge on the upcoming Independence Day, of attaining an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

