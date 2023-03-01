ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Neeharika Roy learned Sanskrit shloka for the first time

TV actress Neeharika Roy shared how she learned Sanskrit shloka(verses) for the first time while shooting for a ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode in the fictional show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’.

Neeharika is currently seen playing Radha in the show, who is an optimistic girl and is shown in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, added that on-screen, she doesn’t have any good terms with Sambhabana Mohanty’s on-screen personality, Damini.

Talking about the same, Neeharika said: “Radha and Mohan have been through a lot of ups and downs and the audience have been an integral part of this journey. I am glad that they have always showered their love on us. We have been shooting for our Maha Shivratri episodes, and for the first time, I learned a Sanskrit shloka for a sequence.”

In the upcoming episodes, there is going to be a Mahashivratri puja where Radha is seen keeping fast for Mohan. Eventually, she will come to know about the reality of Damini, who will mix poison in prasad to kill Radha.

Neeharika said that she enjoyed learning a new language and although it was not easy for her. She said the audience will love the upcoming twists in the show.

“Language phonetics is different and unique, and it really fascinated me when I started understanding the meaning of the verses. I am sure the audience will love the special episode and will get to learn a lot about Mahashivratri,” she added.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

