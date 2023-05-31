ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Parineeti blushed at the paparazzi’s question about her wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she stepped out of a building.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

They asked her: “Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don’t be silent).”

Parineeti then pointed at her team member and said: “She knows.”

When the photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said “bye.”

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family members and politicians.

20230531-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan to wrap up film shoots to concentrate on politics

    Sunny Leone: Hold your loved ones close to you

    ‘Sairat’ helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb...

    Anthology ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’ portrays impact of Covid pandemic