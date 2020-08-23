Canindia News

When Parmish Verma got tired lifting Neha Kakkar during song shoot

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Neha Kakkar, who is all set to come up with a new song along with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, has shared a funny anecdote from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a picture in which Parmish is seen lifting her.

“Parmish Kainda Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne heavy ho Neha ( Parmish said,’ I got tired, you are so heavy Neha.’) Waise he also says that I’m the sweetest person he has ever met! and I feel the same for him,” Neha shared.

“Anyway, 43 kgs is my weight,” she quipped.

Reacting to the post, Parmish commented: “You definitely are the sweetest person I have ever met.”

The song, titled “Diamond Da Challa”, will be launched on Aug 26.

Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video of the track.

