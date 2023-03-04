ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Actor Paul Mescal has lifted the lid on his embarrassing meeting with Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

The 27-year-old actor suffered an embarrassing encounter with the acclaimed actress outside his dressing room at The Almeida Theatre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Mescal, who was playing Stanley Kowalski in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, explained on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “We thought it was the stage manager or something and I go to open the door.

“It’s Nicole Kidman, and I’m standing there in, like, sweaty underwear.”

Mescal said that the whole incident was “incredibly undignified”.

He said: “You’d think the next smart step is (to) put on some trousers, but there’s something incredibly undignified about the act of (pulling up pants).”

Paul rose to international prominence as Connell Waldron in the hit TV series ‘Normal People’.

The actor previously said that he blew his ‘Normal People’ wages on a round of drinks.

Paul, who starred on the show in 2020, said: “I did stupid things like buying the cast a round of drinks, which was pretty much my entire wage!”

The series was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though it helped to raise his profile, Paul struggled with lack of work in the following few months.

He shared: “I’ve struggled with the absence of work.”

“A vast period of the day which would’ve been occupied is now totally unoccupied.”

Paul turned to exercise as a way of curing his boredom.

The actor explained that he was trying “to get as much serotonin” as he could.

He shared at the time: “My life is a lot of Zoom calls and lots of running. I’ve been trying to get as much serotonin as I can. Serotonin is a wonderful thing.”

