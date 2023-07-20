INDIA

When Rahul can go to Manipur, why PM can’t, asks Tejashwi after disturbing video from state goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

After a shocking video of two women being paraded naked on road in Manipur went viral, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state which is witnessing ethnic violence for over past two months.

“When Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why the Prime Minister can’t?” Tejashwi asked.

He said: “They are doing the politics of hatred. They are trying to kill democracy and the Constitution. The embarrassing video of Manipur which has surfaced and the way the Manipur chief minister has given statement is even more shocking.”

“In Bangalore, we have discussed the violence of Manipur in the 26 opposition parties meeting. The monsoon session is underway in Parliament, but he is silent there,” Yadav said.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance into the matter. They have said that country will see ‘Ache Din’, I want to ask is Manipur in the country?

“The Prime Minister is claiming that there is no guarantee of opposition parties’ unity, but he should just see with whom they are collaborating for the LS polls,” Yadav said.

Yadav also slammed a section of media (Godi Media), saying if such incident (Manipur) would have happened in any non-BJP ruled states, it would have slammed us. But as Manipur is BJP-ruled state, it is silent on this incident. When opposition parties are uniting in the country, the godi media is running misleading stories,” Yadav claimed.

“There is no dispute in the name of INDIA. We have chosen it unanimously,” he clarified when asked on any differences in the name of the Opposition alliance.

2023072042375

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Men’s World Boxing C’ships: Deepak stuns Olympic medallist to storm into...

    Telangana MLAs’ poaching case: SIT summons two for questioning

    India’s forex reserves plunged by over $9.6 bn, steepest dip in...

    In Mondal’s absence, CM, two ministers to oversee Trinamool affairs in...