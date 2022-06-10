ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Filmmaker choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza was joined by the ‘Nikamma’ team including Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia on the sets of ‘DID L’il Masters 5’.

During the show, host Jay Bhanushali appreciated Shilpa Shetty for the fact that she is so humble that even after attaining so much stardom she makes it a point to keep her fans happy. He then shared a fan moment featuring Remo taken 24 years ago.

Shilpa, in fact, remembered this very moment and revealed, “This picture was taken when we were shooting for ‘Auzaar’, and Remo was a part of our dance group. I believe Remo was still looking better back then, just look at me (laughs). I must say that we have had a very long and memorable journey to date and this picture brings back a lot of memories.”

Remo also added, “I still remember this photo as I was truly having a fan moment. In fact, it was the first time I took a photograph with any celebrity.”

‘DID L’il Masters’ airs on Zee TV.

