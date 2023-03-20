ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped after online purchase

Nowadays, even celebrities are not safe from online scams. Actress Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped but thankfully got saved from losing any money.

She is currently seen playing the character of Humarah in the show ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.

Narrating the incident, she said: “Recently, I was ordering something from a popular shopping portal and I made the online payment for that. The payment was made successfully from my side, but I received a call from an unknown person who pretended to be a representative from that portal and told me that the payment I made wasn’t received by them. I told him that the payment was made from my side and there was some confusion. However, he informed me about the issue on their portal, and in order to clear the payment I needed to tell him the OTP which was sent to my number. I became suspicious when he asked for the OTP and when I started cross-questioning him, he disconnected the call.”

Saanvie also added: “Thankfully, I sensed his fishy intentions at the right time, because if I shared the OTP, I would have been duped. Usually, we are told to be aware of such things and not to share the OTP, but these scammers come up with new ways of which we are unaware. I want to make everyone aware to not share any OTP and fall for such people.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saanvie has done various projects like ‘O Gujariya’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’, ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’ and ‘Qubool Hai’.

