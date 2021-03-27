Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday posted a picture on social media that captures her in snooze mode — that too by the roadside!

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz lies on the road wearing a white crop top paired with blue denims. She seems comfortable soaking in the sun.

She captioned the picture with glitter emojis.

Shehnaaz will be seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film “Honsla Rakh”.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

–IANS

