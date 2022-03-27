New Delhi, March 27 (IANSlife) Over the course of the past five, the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week fashion week has seen a bevy of beauties fly in from Mumbai to walk the runway in the Capital. Kriti Sanon took to the ramp in a stunning black sequin ensemble for designer Tarun Tahiliani on Day 4. Tahiliani presented a ‘Luxury Pret’ collection which was ultra-modern and high on glamour.

But Sanon, wasn’t the only one we spotted at the event, Kangana Ranaut a champion of Handlooms and textiles made an appearance on Day 2 which celebrated sustainable fashion. Huma Qureshi, Shruti Hassan, Soha Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor too made an appearance.

IANSlife caught up with some of the stars to find out about their fashion wishes and go to styles.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed her style was “moody” and depended on how she felt on a given day. The young actress who walked for designer Puneet Balana revealed that she’s becoming experimental with her makeup nowadays, thanks to her makeup artist River. Having walked the ramp almost two years ago, she advises its best to wear and do whatever makes you happy adding, “don’t follow trends and don’t be scared to take risks.”

Huma Qureshi’s personal style is easy, but the actress states especially post Covid, comfortable dressing is what she chooses now. She believes in following your own bliss and encourages one to find their individual voice and inspiration. Huma walked for Two Point Two in a playful Blazer dress and boots.

Who better than Influencer Mira Rajput to talk about the difference between Delhi and Mumbai fashion. “Delhi is glam and Mumbai is laidback and easy,” says Rajput who moved from the Capital after marrying Shahid Kapoor. Rajput swears by the style tip less is more, it’s no wonder that her style icon is the Late Princess Dianna.

Kangana Ranaut who walked for Khadi is delighted that more and more people are turning to Indian textiles and is happy that people are seeking a more organic lifestyle, sustainable fabrics and environment friendly fashion.

20220327-152403