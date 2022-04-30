Actress Shraddha Das has hit back at all those who bodyshamed her during her childhood for not being skinny and petite.

The actress, who has made a place for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, took to Instagram to make her point.

She put out a video of her working out and posted pictures of her well toned body and wrote, ” When someone says you can’t do it, do it twice and take pictures.”

The actress also left a post script on the post in which she sarcastically thanked all the people who had body shamed her when she was a child.

She said, “P.S. Thank you to all the people in my childhood and school who body-shamed me for NOT being skinny and petite. My mother taught me to value myself and be proud of the way I am. Own your body! But I love Yoga and Zumba as a part of my lifestyle everyday along with tons of home cooked delicious food!”

