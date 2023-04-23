ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When SRK and his family invited model Navpreet Kaur to a kingly treatment!

Shah Rukh Khan and his family opened the gates to his home Mannat for a model named Navpreet Kaur and she was treated royally. The Bollywood superstar even baked a pizza for her.

Navpreet took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures, which also included a selfie with the superstar and an autograph by his youngest son AbRam Khan.

She called it her “oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat.”

She wrote: “I promised myself I’ll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’.”

“All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn’t want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom.”

Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager, was also present on the ocassion.

Calling him a warm host, Navpreet added: “He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement.”

Navpreet called SRK’s wife Gauri Khan a “darling” and his youngest son AbRam her new “bestfriend”.

She added: “Although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I’m still refusing to believe that it wasn’t a dream.”

“After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn’t waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy.”

Miracles do happen.

