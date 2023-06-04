ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

When Sydney Sweeney’s dad turned off ‘Euphoria’ but her grandma was in support

NewsWire
Actress Sydney Sweeney’s dad had to switch off the TV after watching her drama series ‘Euphoria’ for the first time, reports Female First UK.

The 25-year-old actress stars as Cassie Howard in the HBO programme and often appears topless during scenes which horrified some of her relatives when they first saw the show.

In a preview clip for ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist’, Sydney said, quoted by Female First UK: “My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t. I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

The ‘Reality’ star explained that she wasn’t sure how to raise the topic of the programme’s explicit content with her father.

Sydney said: “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations.”

As per Female First UK, her dad decided to watch the show with his parents and it was met with differing responses from Sydney’s grandmother and grandfather.

She said: “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out. But my grandma… she’s a big supporter of mine. She’s a big fan of mine. Actually, I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

