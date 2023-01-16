INDIA

When Tommy met Jolly, and got married

Every dog has his day and no one now knows it better that Tommy and Jolly, the two dogs who had a grand wedding in Aligarh.

Tommy ‘married’ seven-month-old Jolly amidst beating of dhols and singing and dancing on Sunday.

The groom and the bride were garlanded and then took ‘saat pheras’ with all rituals.

Dinesh Chaudhary, the former Sukhravali village head is the owner of Tommy while Jolly belongs to Dr Ram Prakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

On the wedding day, the bride’s side reached Sukhravali village. The people who came from Jolly’s “family” applied ‘Tilak’ to Tommy.

After that, Tommy’s “baraat” procession comprised ‘baraatis’ dancing to dhol beats.

After the wedding, the feat prepared with ghee was served.

“Since it was also the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it,” said Dinesh, owner of Tommy.

Later the ‘Bidaai’ ceremony was performed.

