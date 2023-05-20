Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in the 1993 film ‘Hasti’ in Ooty.

‘Hasti’ wasdirected by Ashok Gaekwad. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Nagma. It revolves around Jaggu, who is belittled by Narang due to poverty when he asks for his daughter Neena’s hand in marriage. Jaggu promises to return after making a mark for himself.

On the Sunday episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, 80’s divas’ featuring – Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be seen reviving some glorious memories.

During the conversation, Kapil asked Varsha about her experience working in the film ‘Hasti’ alongside Naseerudin Shah.

Recollecting the old days, she said: “Upon seeing him, all the art films flooded back into my memory. I reflected, ‘Wow, he has accomplished significant art films, and now he will dance with me.’ I did two films with him, ‘Shikari’ and ‘Hasti.'”

“During the filming of ‘Hasti’ in Ooty, everyone was watching us while we were shooting a dance sequence. I thoroughly enjoyed our dance, and there was no hint of awkwardness on his part. However, I taught him a little bit of dance at that time.”

She added: “Working with him was a great experience, and I was in awe as I realised that I was working alongside the legendary Naseeruddin Shah; I considered myself fortunate to be his leading lady. It was truly a remarkable experience working with him.”

Furthermore, Varsha shared: “One aspect that impresses me greatly about Naseerudin Shah is that he is still connected to theatre. Coming from a theatre background myself, I know what magic theatre holds. I have continued to be involved in theatre till date.”

“However, what I truly admire about Naseeruddin ji is that he is never satisfied despite achieving immense success. It is truly commendable that even with such great accomplishments, Naseeruddin ji maintains a profound connection to theatre.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Entertainment Television.

20230520-143805