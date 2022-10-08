ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

When Vijay treated SRK with delicious food

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for director Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ for over a month here, has disclosed that he has had a blast during this time.

Taking to his Twitter, the King of Bollywood said: “What a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our setsa (I) Saw movie with Nayanthara (sic).”

Further sharing his experience, he noted in his tweet: “Partied with Anirudh (Ravichander, the music composer), (held) deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food.Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. Now, (I) need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Shah Rukh is believed to have partied with Anirudh, who is scoring the music for the film, on the occasion of director Atlee’s birthday, which was on September 21.

Shah Rukh’s tweet comes soon after the completion of the unit’s Chennai schedule. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film, which is being produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has Nayanthara playing the female lead.

20221008-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Horror still a ghost of a genre in Bollywood: Nikita Dutta

    Sandeep Kumaar back in action on ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’

    Govinda fulfils ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant’s dream by performing with her

    “Haathi Mere Saathi” director Prabhu Solomon: Don’t want to be a...