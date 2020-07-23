Canindia News

Vijay Varma says Vidyut Jammwal is a renaissance art piece

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Actor Vijay Varma is floored by the well-sculpted body that Vidyut Jammwal flaunts.

Vijay and Vidyut are co-stars in the upcoming film, “Yaara”, and the former recounts their first meeting, saying: “When I met him for the first time on the sets of ‘Yaara’, I had not seen such a sculpted body — like a renaissance art piece — like Jammwal’s. In my complete innocence, I requested for something extremely silly. I said, ‘Can I touch your muscles for a second?’ And I did and I was happy that he did let me. It was a complete laugh riot on the set. We laugh about it till today. That was the best ice-breaker.”

“Yaara” also features Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra.

The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”. It releases on July 30 on Zee5.

Related posts

Vijay Varma gets a ‘pro mode massage’ from his nephew

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bellbottom’ is an untold true story, says writer Aseem Arrora

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bipasha Basu looks back at #14years of ‘Corporate’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.