Vijay Varma says Vidyut Jammwal is a renaissance art piece

Actor Vijay Varma is floored by the well-sculpted body that Vidyut Jammwal flaunts.

Vijay and Vidyut are co-stars in the upcoming film, “Yaara”, and the former recounts their first meeting, saying: “When I met him for the first time on the sets of ‘Yaara’, I had not seen such a sculpted body — like a renaissance art piece — like Jammwal’s. In my complete innocence, I requested for something extremely silly. I said, ‘Can I touch your muscles for a second?’ And I did and I was happy that he did let me. It was a complete laugh riot on the set. We laugh about it till today. That was the best ice-breaker.”