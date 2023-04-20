INDIASPORTS

When VIP stand got sealed at Jaipur’s SMS stadium a few hours ahead of IPL match

NewsWire
0
0

Although an IPL match was held in Jaipur after three years here, what has gone viral on social media are the scenes from the SMS stadium when the state sports minister got the VIP stand sealed a few hours before the game began.

There was a major controversy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium. Sports Minister Ashok Chandna sealed the VIP stand alleging that it was constructed without permission.

As pass-ticket holders were not given entry after the VIP stand was sealed, there was an uproar. Police officials also had a spat with Sports Minister Ashok Chandna.

However, after the conditional consent just before the match, the controversy stopped and the spectators got entry into the stadium. But this dispute has been postponed for just one match.

So all eyes are set on whether any agreement is struck between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sports Department, or else in the coming days, more uproar can be seen regarding this issue.

As per sources, the Rajasthan Sports Council officials wrote a letter to Sports Minister Ashok Chandna informing him about the temporary boxes which have been made near their room in the stadium, are illegal.

Along with this, personnel are also being prohibited from coming and going during the working day. On the basis of these letters, Chandna reached the stadium and asked to remove the box as well as the VIP stand, saying that it was wrong.

Chandna said that Rajasthan Royals have made concrete construction in the stadium without permission. For this, he should have taken permission from the sports department.

Rajasthan Royals said that they have not done a single work without permission. Royals officials said that they have taken permission for everything. Such a big franchisee will not do any work without permission, they claimed.

Meanwhile, eyes are set on the next match.

Further, pictures of Minister Ashok Chandna went viral on social media where he is seen sitting in the same VIP stand with veterans which he was pressuring to be removed.

