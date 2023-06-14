With Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over corruption, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the Centre as to when it will initiate action against him.

Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is neck-deep in corruption, Naidu said none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the biggest corrupt leader in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in his home constituency of Kuppam in Chittoor district, Naidu demanded that the Union Minister come out openly when they are going to take action against Jagan. “Not just making statements, the Union Ministers should declare when they are going to initiate action against this corrupt Chief Minister,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11, Amit Shah had said that during the last two years, Jagan Mohan Reddy has done nothing except corruption. A day before this, BJP national President J.P. Nadda had remarked that the YSR Congress government is the most corrupt government he has ever seen.

Sending a strong warning to those who are looting granite in Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu declared that once the TDP is back in the government, he will ensure that all those who have looted this should be forced to pay back.

Observing that the YSRCP leaders are using the Rs 2,000 notes at liquor shops, the TDP chief remarked that rowdies are ruling the roost in Kuppam which was once a very peaceful area.

“I have been observing everything and these rowdies have to repay with interest. Those who are filing false cases too will be taken to task,” he said.

Stating that the TDP mini-manifesto has been drafted in such a way that justice will be done for all sections, including women, youth and farmers, he said that once the assets are created, the revenue will go up and this revenue will be equally distributed to the poor in the shape of welfare schemes. Naidu announced that the welfare schemes will be launched at Kuppam.

“I have been a MLA for 35 years, as Chief Minister for 14 years and for 13 years as the Leader of the Opposition and this Tuglaq is declaring that he will not sanction permission for me to construct a house,” he said.

“Is the state the kingdom of Mr Jagan,” he asked and regretted that the Chief Minister has turned the state into a den for rowdies.

