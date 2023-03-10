The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed its deep displeasure and asked the government, when will the ongoing smog at Kochi clear up, as things are very serious.

The Kerala High Court had taken up this issue suo-moto and it is the ninth day, when parts of the commercial capital of the state continue to be under a cover of smoke due to a fire at a garbage dump and waste plant there.

After hearing the versions of the government, Cochin Corporation, the court decided to form a committee of experts, asked them to visit the site from where the smoke is coming and come back with a detailed report on their assessment.

The fire, which began last week at the waste plant at Brahmapuram, had led to a dip in air quality in the city.

Due to the huge smoke cover over several areas, the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website shows PM2.5 and PM10 particulate levels in the air in Kochi way above the prescribed standards.

Beleaguered residents are asked to wear N-95 masks if they venture out and schools have asked children in the lower classes to stay indoors.

In a related development, local Congress legislator Uma Thomas filed a petition before the court seeking its intervention on this grave issue and wanted a permanent solution to it.

Kerala BJP president K. Surendran wrote to the Centre seeking its urgent intervention, asking it to send a team of experts to study the environment impact assessment caused due to the waste treatment plant that has been mired in corruption.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who hails from the affected district, said on Friday the sun was seen only at 9 a.m and things are bad.

“The Vijayan government has miserable failed to do anything as it’s been nine days and numerous allegations have also come about the handing over the waste treatment plant to an inexperienced company. Things are bad and people are suffering and there appears no solution also,” said Satheesan.

