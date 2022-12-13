INDIALIFESTYLE

Rajasthan’s BJP unit president Satish Poonia who has been shooting off one question daily to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised his ninth question to the former Congress president.

Poonia questioned: “When will Rahul Gandhi free the state from corruption?”

In a video message, he said: “Various organisations have confirmed that Rajasthan is one of the most corrupt states in the country. This hallmark has been seen in the entire last 4 years.

“The Congress government’s ministers and MLAs have been expressing these facts on many occasions. The Chief Minister who talks about zero tolerance has not yet been able to break this corrupt system of Rajasthan,” he said.

The BJP leader said: “Under the poor governance of the Congress party in Rajasthan, it seems that corruption has become a custom. My ninth question to Rahul Gandhi is… when will Rajasthan be freed from corruption?”

Poonia has been continuously asking questions to Rahul Gandhi for the last 9 days.

All his questions have been ignored by Rahul Gandhi and the state Congress government.

Not a single question has been answered yet.

During Rahul Gandhi’s 18-day visit to Rajasthan in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Poonia has decided to ask him one question every day.

The 9 questions asked to Rahul Gandhi so far are:

1. Will Rahul Gandhi fulfill the promise of loan waiver for farmers?

 

2. When will Rahul Gandhi free the people of Rajasthan from crimes. When will justice be given to women, girls, SC-ST?

3. When will the process of deaths of people of Rajasthan due to contaminated water stop in the Congress government of Rahul Gandhi’s party?

4. When will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party live up to the promise (on employment) made to the youth of Rajasthan?

5. Are your visits to temples just political hypocrisy or do you have any faith at all?

6. When will illegal mining be curbed in Rajasthan?

7. When will the people of Rajasthan be freed from the scourge of inflation? When will diesel and petrol become cheaper?

8. When will cheap electricity be given to the consumers of Rajasthan and when will the pending 2.50 lakh agricultural connections be given to the farmers?

20221213-234403

