INDIA

When will self-styled ‘Vishwaguru’ listen to ‘Manipur Ki Baat’: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Monday once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on violence in Manipur, asking him when will the self-styled ‘Vishwaguru’ listen to ‘Manipur Ki Baat’.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, “Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM Narendra Modi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis? Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well.”

He said, since the last many days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from the Prime Minister to ensure his intervention.

“Every passing day of neglect confirms the belief that PM Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict, not finding a solution. When will the self-styled Vishwaguru listen to Manipur Ki Baat? When will he speak to the country, to make a simple call for peace? When will he demand accountability from the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the Manipur CM (N Biren Singh) for their total failure in bringing peace?” Venugopal asked.

His remarks came a day after the RSS appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur, which has been witnessing clashes since May 3.

Over 100 people have died and many have been living in relief camps.

20230619-121006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BBC docu screening: Over 70 students detained at Jamia Millia Islamia...

    K’taka to hold first NEP Conclave on Nov 13

    Bengaluru ITF Open: Kadhe wins doubles title, meets Rawat for the...

    10,14,961.2 tonne e-waste generated in 2019-20