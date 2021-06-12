Hitting out at militants who carried out the attack in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday in which two civilians and two policemen were killed, People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone said, gun enslaves the people it purports to fight for.

Sajad Lone put out a series of tweets after the incident. He said when will this madness end and asked the gunmen to ponder whose war they are fighting.

“Five succumb in Sopore attack, 3 civilians and 2 police men. Mr gunmen, approximately 5 Kashmiri funerals, 5 widows, 10 grieving old parents. A dozen or more orphans. All Kashmiris. So Mr gunmen, really want to know whose bloody side are you on,” Lone tweeted.

“When will this madness end? Gun came to Kashmir in 1989, 32 years down the line, I can unambiguously state that gun enslaves the very people that it purports to fight for. The gunmen really need to ponder whose war they are fighting.”

Two civlians and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately at a police party in Sopore on Saturday. Police said the LeT is behind the attack.

–IANS

