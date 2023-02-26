A two-time Lok Sabha MP, Sandeep Dikshit is famous for speaking his mind and was one of the signatories of the letter of G-23 which set in motion the Congress elections.

In an interview to IANS, he said that Congress is in a strong position to lead an alliance as after the Bharat Jodo Yatra it can hit the streets and take on the BJP. He added that only a multi-party alliance will work against the BJP and a one on one fight may benefit the BJP.

Excerpts:

IANS: What could be concrete in alliance which the Congress wants to offer?

Dikshit: The draft political resolution and the speech of the Congress president, it’s clear that the Congress is open to an alliance and it will reach out to like minded political parties. The Congress is in a strong position to lead the alliance as after the Bharat Jodo Yatra it can hit the streets and take on the BJP.

IANS: How will the Congress and in how many months the Congress will be able to stitch together an alliance?

Dikshit: The Congress will reach out to them but there is no time frame, let’s see how the resolution is passed and the plenary gives sense to it, definitely there are some hurdles that in time the party will overcome.

IANS: Who are the stumbling blocks, TMC, BRS or AAP?

Dikshit: We do not know yet what Mamata Banerjee thinks but the floor coordination with us has been cordial in Parliament, regarding BRS they have been with the Congress in the budget session, but the BRS may rethink if it’s reached out as they have been part of the UPA like the TMC. Regarding Delhi we do not have anything to offer so there is no chance of an alliance with the AAP, as they have been opposing us.

IANS: What is the hope for the alliance in UP?

Dikshit: When you are opposing Modi you do not know which alliance will work as a single party alliance may not work but a multi-party alliance may work. In UP the big parties like the SP have to decide as we are not in a position to dictate terms, but where we are strong we are in alliance, like in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other states.

IANS: Telangana, AP, Odisha are also a problem as in these states the Congress is weak.

Dikshit: In Andhra we can work with the TDP, regarding Telangana the situation may change after the state elections, in Odisha the BJP is strengthening its base so the party should look into avenues to tie up with the BJD as they are no longer with the BJP.

IANS: Do you think the state elections will have a bearing on 2024?

Dikshit: There will be no bearing of any election on the other, you can win states yet lose the general election and lose state elections and win the general election. In 2003 the BJP won state elections except Delhi but the Congress won the general elections.

IANS: What do you think of Sonia Gandhi’s speech about ending her innings?

Dikshit: She has completed her innings as party president, it doesn’t mean that she will not be available for guidance and advice. She will be there for the Congress party, what I think is that in any crisis she will be with the party and she is not closing the door but she may not involve herself in day to day affairs as the next generation is ready to work for the party.

