INDIA

Whenever PM Modi goes to Japan, there’s currency ban in India: Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Japan, he imposes a currency ban in India.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government of Karnataka at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

“Last time when Prime Minister Modi went to Japan, he banned Rs 1,000 bank notes. This time, he banned Rs 2,000 notes,” he said.

“The nation will not gain with these steps. Instead the country will be at a loss. Prime Minister Modi wants to trouble people of the country in one way or the other,” he said.

Kharge maintained that the new Congress government in the state is one that spreads love.

“It is not like the previous government where one disliked the other. This government will take everyone along, together. We will keep our word unlike the BJP which tells and does different things,” he added.

Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were sworn in as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other Ministers also took the oath of office.

20230520-142602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha extends deadlines for fixation of HSRP by another month

    Bharat Bandh call fails to get support in Raj

    Delhi sees 50% spike in daily Covid cases

    State Cong chief Sudhakaran joins chorus, supports Kharge’s candidature