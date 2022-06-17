The Congress party in Kerala slammed the so-called ‘cultural leaders’ in the state as there has been no reaction from them when the CPI-M is allegedly on a massive destruction spree, damaging Congress offices and attacking the police.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said that this widespread attack on Congress offices is being staged by the CPI-M to divert attention from the allegations that surfaced regarding what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family are involved in.

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, has gone public stating that the Vijayan family has been involved in smuggling of currency and gold, and that he has misused his position to seek favours for his daughter to launch an IT business in Sharjah.

“The CPI-M workers in Kannur at Payyanur slashed the head of a statue of Gandhi ji, the state Congress headquarters was attacked. They attacked my official residence and their leaders have warned that I will not be allowed to step in here or in my home district, Ernakulam. There is all round mayhem,” said Satheesan.

“We all saw the video of two Youth Congress workers inside an aircraft in which Vijayan travelled, shouting slogans in protest and the police registered a case under charges of attempt to murder. In the same police station where this case has been registered, a police official who was doing his duty was beaten black and blue by CPI-M workers and those who did that were given bail. These so-called cultural leaders have not come to know of these and till date there has been no word from them condemning all these inhuman attacks, but they are siding with Vijayan because two of our supporters shouted slogans,” said Satheesan.

“It’s understandable these ‘cultural’ leaders will not open their mouths as they enjoy the gratis of Vijayan and it is least surprising,” slammed Satheesan.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests especially by Congress workers demanding the resignation of Vijayan. Satheesan said that they will intensify their protests and this was decided at a meeting of the United Democratic Front leadership.

