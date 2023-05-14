With the UP Police and the media going on a wild goose chase to pin down Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad, and Guddu Muslim, a shooter of Ahmad’s gang, the spotlight seems to have completely moved away from Armaan, known as Atiq’s man Friday.

Armaan is also on the run and is carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

While police teams are continuously carrying out raids and tracing the location of Guddu Muslim and Shaista Parveen, there is no clue about Armaan’s whereabouts. Police teams are even clueless of places where Armaan stayed or took shelter after fleeing Prayagraj on February 25.

Around ten days after Umesh Pal’s murder there were reports that Armaan had surrendered before Sasaram court in Bihar. However, police officials did not confirm any such development.

Even as the police officials are confirming carrying out raids in Kaushambhi, Prayagraj and other places in search of Guddu Muslim and Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen — also shooter Sabir who is on the run, — they are silent on making efforts to arrest Armaan.

Officials said that Armaan originally hails from Sasaram in Bihar and used to run an eatery in Civil Lines.

He joined Atiq’s gang after coming in contact with one of his trusted henchmen, Ashik a.k.a Malli.

According to sources, a few years ago Armaan was arrested by the Civil Lines police with a country-made pistol and some ammunition and was sent to jail.

Other than this, he does not have an impressive criminal history.

In the footage that went viral after Umesh Pal’s murder, Armaan and Guddu Muslim can be seen arriving at the spot together on a bike.

Armaan is wearing a helmet and could be seen firing shots at the car of Umesh Pal. Armaan was identified through the CCTV footage and his name was included in the FIR lodged on complaint of Umesh’s wife Jaya Pal.

Later, some videos of Armaan went viral in which he was seen with Shaista Parveen while she was canvassing for the post of mayor.

He was also seen with shooter Sabir.

Local sources said that Armaan, who could be having a ‘mine of information’ on Atiq , was very friendly to officials in the local police and this could be a reason why the police are soft on him.

20230514-154603