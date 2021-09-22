As of Wednesday, Ontario residents will need to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter indoor spaces at many non-essential businesses, including gyms, restaurants, and movie theatres.
Here’s how to obtain your proof of vaccination
- Save the email you got from the Ontario Ministry of Health after your appointment
- Download a copy from covid19.ontariohealth.ca
- Call the Provincial Vaccine Booking line at 1-988-943-3900
As of September 22, Ontarians will need to provide proof of vaccination along with a photo ID, such as a driver’s licence or health card, to access:
- Restaurants and bars
- Nightclubs (including outdoor areas of the establishment)
- Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres
- Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sport
- Sporting events
- Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
- Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas
- Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs
- Racing venues (e.g., horse racing)
Proof of vaccination will not be required for patio dining, retail shopping, or access to other essential services.
Children under the age of 12 and those with valid medical exceptions are also exempt from the new policy.