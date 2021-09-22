As of Wednesday, Ontario residents will need to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter indoor spaces at many non-essential businesses, including gyms, restaurants, and movie theatres.

Here’s how to obtain your proof of vaccination

Save the email you got from the Ontario Ministry of Health after your appointment

Download a copy from covid19.ontariohealth.ca

Call the Provincial Vaccine Booking line at 1-988-943-3900

As of September 22, Ontarians will need to provide proof of vaccination along with a photo ID, such as a driver’s licence or health card, to access:

Restaurants and bars

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas of the establishment)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sport

Sporting events

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues (e.g., horse racing)

Proof of vaccination will not be required for patio dining, retail shopping, or access to other essential services.

Children under the age of 12 and those with valid medical exceptions are also exempt from the new policy.