INDIA

Where were 7 MPs of BJP during Delhi rains: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has alleged that seven MPs of the BJP were missing for the past two days when Delhi witnessed heavy rain. 

She tweeted a photo of all the seven MPs of the saffron party accusing them of not doing anything.”Was there any disaster in Delhi? The seven MPs of the BJP are not found anywhere. Even if you will use binocular, they won’t be seen,” she tweeted.

The AAP has said that their party MLAs and councillors were on the ground during the crisis while the BJP leaders were missing.

Kakkar had said on July 9 that while Delhi was ready to tackle any situation, the states being run by the BJP were in a pathetic condition.

Earlier in the day, AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for playing dirty politics instead of working together.

