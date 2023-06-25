New Delhi, June 25 (IANSlife) In the world of fitness and weight loss, protein has gained significant attention for its role in supporting muscle growth, recovery, and overall health. Among the various types of protein available, whey protein stands out as a popular choice due to its high-quality amino acid profile and potential benefits. Whey protein is a complete protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. It contains essential amino acids that our bodies require for various physiological functions. Due to its rapid absorption and high bioavailability, whey protein is commonly used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to enhance muscle recovery and growth.

