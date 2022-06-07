COMMUNITY

Which are the worst roads in Ontario?

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
In 2022, CAA’s list of Ontario’s Worst Roads saw Barton Street in Hamilton reach number one dethroning Toronto. But Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue West was not far behind, taking the the second spot. Roads in Prince Edward County, Ottawa and Kingston round out the province’s top 10 worst roads of the year.

Here is a roundup of Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2022:

  1. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  3. Barker Street, Prince Edward County
  4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County
  5. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
  6. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
  7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
  8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
  9. Bronson Avenue, Ottawa
  10. Queen Street, Kingston

CAA’s Worst Roads campaign in 2022 also includes a list of the Top 5 roads in regions across the province.

Mississauga roads dominated the list in the Durham-Halton-Peel-York Region:

  1. Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  2. Williams Parkway, Brampton
  3. Burnhamthorpe Road West, Mississauga
  4. Winston Churchill Boulevard, Mississauga
  5. The Collegeway, Mississauga

Eglinton Avenue West and East topped Toronto’s list:

  1. Eglinton Avenue West
  2. Eglinton Avenue East
  3. Lake Shore Boulevard East
  4. Finch Avenue West
  5. Bathurst Street

Barton Street East was Hamilton worst:

  1. Barton Street East
  2. Aberdeen Avenue
  3. Burlington Street East
  4. Upper James Street
  5. Rymal Road East
