Ontarians are now able to stop in at pharmacies across the province to receive prescriptions for thirteen common ailments, including rashes, pink eye, insect bites and urinary tract infections with just their health card. This service will come at no extra cost to Ontarians.

“Stopping by your local pharmacy for quick and easy access to treatment for some of your most common ailments increases your access to the care you need closer to home,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Pharmacists are able to offer prescriptions for:

hay fever (allergic rhinitis)

oral thrush (candidal stomatitis)

pink eye (conjunctivitis; bacterial, allergic and viral)

dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact)

menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea)

acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

hemorrhoids

cold sores (herpes labialis)

impetigo

insect bites and hives

tick bites (post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease)

sprains and strains (musculoskeletal)

urinary tract infections (UTIs)

A common ailment is a health condition that can be reliably self-diagnosed and managed with self-care strategies and/or minimal treatment. Anyone with symptoms should contact their local pharmacist to confirm whether they provide prescribing services for certain common ailments before visiting the pharmacy.

“Empowering pharmacists to use their expertise to assess and treat minor ailments helps patients get the care they need sooner and closer to home – but the benefits go much further,” says Justin Bates, CEO, Ontario Pharmacists Association. “It reduces demand on hospitals, emergency departments, walk-in clinics and family physicians. It also frees up time for our healthcare partners, allowing doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers to focus on more complex care cases.”