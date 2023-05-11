INDIA

Whip of CM Eknath Shinde faction declines comment on SC verdict

Soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict with its tough observations, the ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday was at a loss for words.

Bharat Gogawale, the Whip of Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he would first read the entire SC judgement before commenting.

On a specific query to his status, Gogawale said that the SC has only made an observation of his appointment as Whip, it’s not the judgement.

Earlier, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) hailed the SC verdict and its stamp of approval on Sunil Prabhu as the party Whip.

Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that this means that the Whip of the Shinde faction (Bharat Gogawale) is also illegal.

Raut demanded that considering all aspects, the present ‘illegal’ Shinde government of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party should immediately resign on moral grounds.

