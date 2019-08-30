‘Whiplash’ actor Miles Teller weds model Keleigh Sperry

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) “Whiplash” fame actor Miles Teller and his longtime love, model Keleigh Sperry, are married. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii, reports “eonline.com”.

“It was a beautiful and intimate proposal. They couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful setting,” a source close to the newly-married couple told the news portal.

The two started dating in May 2013. And they made it official in 2017 when Teller proposed to Sperry after a morning sunrise safari in Africa, topped off with a love note and rose.

They both have often seen sharing loved-up posts for each other on social media.

